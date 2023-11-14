Promise Crawford is the SD Army National Guard’s first female Native American Sergeant Major
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Elizabeth “Promise” Crawford was promoted to the rank of Sergeant Major in the South Dakota Army National Guard last week.
The ceremony was held at Joint Force Headquarters on Camp Rapid on Nov. 9.
Crawford is the first female Native American Soldier to be promoted to the rank of Sgt. Maj. in the South Dakota National Guard.
“It gives me great pleasure to be the first to address you as sergeant major, you are an outstanding Soldier, you’ve never disappointed you are always a hard worker and I have a ton of respect for you. I would send my son or daughter to war underneath you any day, any time,” said Col. Phillip Stiles of Sioux Falls.
During the ceremony, she presented her mother with flowers as a show of appreciation.
“I’ve had an amazing career and I’m so glad I get to finish it here at Joint Force Headquarters,” said Sgt. Maj. Crawford.
She joined the United States Army in July of 1996 where she served 5 years on Active duty stationed at Ft. Carson, Colorado from 1996-1998 and Vilsek, Germany from 1998-2001. Crawford became a member of the South Dakota Army National Guard in June 2002.
“She’s very deserving of everything she’s gotten in life and she’s worked very hard to get there, but she didn’t do it alone. With the support of her family, fellow Soldiers, those past and present, they’ve all influenced her life and helped her get to where she is today.” said Marty Reum, retired U.S. Army combat veteran and trusted mentor to Sgt. Maj. Crawford.
“Crawford honored her culture in her ceremony with a traditional flag song and opening prayer, as well as an honor song after she presented three satin star quilts in a ceremony of admiration and respect to Col. Phillip Stiles, Lt. Col. Brian Hass, and Command Sgt. Maj. Monte Patterson,” according to the South Dakota National Guard.
Crawford is from Poplar, Montana, and the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Indian Reservation.
“My advice is to always remember who you are and where you came from, keep yourself grounded to the earth and always carry yourself with pride and respect,” said Sgt. Maj. Promise Crawford.
