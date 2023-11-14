Rapid City woman dies from head trauma, suspect arrested
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman was taken to the emergency room with head trauma on Nov. 9. She later died as a result of her injuries.
Police were called to the emergency room at 353 Fairmont Blvd. at 3 a.m., for a report of suspicious injuries to a woman who had been taken from 520 E. North Street.
Police noticed that the woman was unconscious with bruising to her head and face, and she died later as a result of her injuries. An autopsy was performed on Nov. 13 and revealed that she had suffered significant blunt-force trauma to the head.
A follow-up interview was conducted with a resident of the address at 520 E. North Street, identified as Pedro Simental, 44, of Rapid City. Following the interview, Simental was placed under arrest for first-degree manslaughter. He was then transported to the Pennington County Jail, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
