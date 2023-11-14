Rapid City woman dies from head trauma, suspect arrested

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman was taken to the emergency room with head trauma on Nov. 9. She later died as a result of her injuries.

Police were called to the emergency room at 353 Fairmont Blvd. at 3 a.m., for a report of suspicious injuries to a woman who had been taken from 520 E. North Street.

Police noticed that the woman was unconscious with bruising to her head and face, and she died later as a result of her injuries. An autopsy was performed on Nov. 13 and revealed that she had suffered significant blunt-force trauma to the head.

A follow-up interview was conducted with a resident of the address at 520 E. North Street, identified as Pedro Simental, 44, of Rapid City. Following the interview, Simental was placed under arrest for first-degree manslaughter. He was then transported to the Pennington County Jail, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.