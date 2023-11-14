Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Report examines career choices of southwest Minnesota graduates

(wrdw)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORTHINGTON, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - With workforce shortages impacting businesses and communities across Minnesota, a new report examines career choices that southwest Minnesota high school graduates made, along with where they may end up living.

The report comes from the Center for Rural Policy and Development.

It found that connecting education paths with jobs is important to retaining high school graduates in the region.

The Center for Rural Policy & Development shared the following findings from the report:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
South Dakota hunter fatally shot in Meade County
Man killed in crash near Pierre
Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City
Matters of the State: VP nomination for Noem?; Track for Amtrak in South Dakota

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 5:00
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
Tyler Roney's Tuesday Evening Forecast
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Retailers banking on strong holiday sales & new training center to...
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Retailers banking on strong holiday sales & new training center to open