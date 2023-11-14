SiouxFalls.Business Report: Retailers banking on strong holiday sales & new training center to open

Avera Medical Minute
Nov. 14, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to discuss shopping trends this season and the construction of a new sports center in northwest Sioux Falls.

We’re well into November, which can be a hectic time for consumers and even more so for retailers.

This is a critical time of year for retailers who are hoping for strong sales to end what — in some cases — has been a bit of a disappointing year.

That follows some record-breaking years, but this holiday season, we’re hearing increasingly about shoppers starting early and looking for deals — ways to stretch their budgets as they find themselves paying more for basic needs.

Small businesses are hoping you still support local, and they’re doing their best to differentiate, including holding a lot of in-store events and focusing on personalized service.

We’ll get a look at the most recent sales tax report at the end of the month, but don’t be surprised if it’s tracking behind last year.

A project is taking shape in northwestern Sioux Falls — two friends who met through their kids in sports are bringing what they think is a needed new option for youth athletics.

Impact Sport Center is under construction in northwest Sioux Falls on Ebenezer Ave.

It will offer three full-sized gyms that can accommodate basketball, volleyball or pickleball, along with golf simulators, open field turf and areas for baseball and softball — including batting cages.

The hope is to offer another place for practices and potentially small tournaments including pickleball.

The plan is to open early next year.

