Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

USD football must close out regular season with win at Western Illinois says Bob Nielson

5th-ranked Coyotes have plenty at stake against Leathernecks
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD Coyotes are ranked 5th this week in the FCS polls... That’s a far cry from last year under Bob Nielson who was on Calling All Sports today.

The Coyotes rallied to beat North Dakota 14-10 Saturday after trailing 10-0 at the half. They actually dominated the game, but turnovers cost them points before intermission.

They have one game left at Western Illinois where Bob used to coach. And even though the Leathernecks have struggled mightily, there’s too much on the line for post season to see a letdown by this year’s Coyotes. So how are you feeling about the regular season finale Bob?

USD Football Coach Bob Nielson says, “Excited. It’s an opportunity to close the regular season schedule and accomplish a lot of goals that this team set from the start. You always want to be in that situation where the last game of the year means a tremendous amount. And it does for our club.”

This is the Leathernecks last game as a member of the Missouri Valley. And for USD, it’s huge in terms of home playoff games and seeding.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
South Dakota hunter fatally shot in Meade County
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
Man killed in crash near Pierre
Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City
Matters of the State: VP nomination for Noem?; Track for Amtrak in South Dakota

Latest News

Luke Borman leads Parkston to 2nd State Football Championship
Luke Bormann leads Parkston both on and off the field to 9-AA State Football Title
College Basketball recap from games in Kansas and South Dakota
College basketball recap has SDSU men lose, DSU sweeps DWU and USF women start season with win over Mount Marty
10pm Sportscast Monday, November 13th
10pm Sportscast Monday, November 13th
Luke Borman leads Parkston to 2nd State Football Championship
Luke Bormann leads his Parkston Trojans to 2nd State Football title in school history