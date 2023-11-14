USD football must close out regular season with win at Western Illinois says Bob Nielson

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD Coyotes are ranked 5th this week in the FCS polls... That’s a far cry from last year under Bob Nielson who was on Calling All Sports today.

The Coyotes rallied to beat North Dakota 14-10 Saturday after trailing 10-0 at the half. They actually dominated the game, but turnovers cost them points before intermission.

They have one game left at Western Illinois where Bob used to coach. And even though the Leathernecks have struggled mightily, there’s too much on the line for post season to see a letdown by this year’s Coyotes. So how are you feeling about the regular season finale Bob?

USD Football Coach Bob Nielson says, “Excited. It’s an opportunity to close the regular season schedule and accomplish a lot of goals that this team set from the start. You always want to be in that situation where the last game of the year means a tremendous amount. And it does for our club.”

This is the Leathernecks last game as a member of the Missouri Valley. And for USD, it’s huge in terms of home playoff games and seeding.

