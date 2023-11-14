Avera Medical Minute
VIDEO: Aberdeen police seek pickup driver in hit-and-run

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Tuesday, Aberdeen police shared a video of a pickup hitting a child on a bike and fleeing the scene.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police reported that two children were legally crossing the street in the 700 block of N. State St.  when one of the bikes was struck by the pickup in the video, knocking the boy to the ground.  

The boy only sustained minor scratches, but the bike was damaged.  

If you have any information about the vehicle or driver, please contact Brown County Dispatch at 605-626-7911.

The video of the hit-and-run is below:

Information and video are courtesy of the Aberdeen Police Department.

