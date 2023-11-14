Wisconsin family seeks help from LifeScape for son’s eating issue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are actions that are basic to human survival, and it can be tough to imagine someone having problems with them.

Some kids experience difficulty chewing and swallowing. How do you get past that?

A Wisconsin mom found the solution in Sioux Falls.

Zohan is a five-year-old boy. He is cute, he is friendly and he has a problem that has plagued him for all of his life.

“He was vomiting anytime he saw food. He didn’t know how to chew food,” said Melissa Carrier-Damon.

Melissa Carrier-Damon is a program development manager at LifeScape. She is part of the intensive feeding therapy program.

Zohan is part of that program, and Melissa is the one leading him through it.

“Before coming here, he was only drinking milk, water and a few spoons of yogurt. That’s all he could manage,” said Zohan’s mom, Samia Islam.

Samia says he was a preemie baby, and from birth until a few weeks ago, he could not adequately chew and swallow real food. He would choke and throw up, eventually becoming fearful of food and anything having to do with eating.

Samia had to hide his highchair because Zohan associated it with food. He had to be fed by a tube or a baby bottle.

All previous therapies showed no real sign of breaking through and solving the problem.

“I’ve been working with him on his chewing skills, so he can eat regular solid foods,” said Melissa.

After hearing about LifeScape, Samia brought Zohan from Wisconsin to Sioux Falls to work with Melissa to see what would happen and if there would be the kind of breakthrough that would be needed to ensure Zohan could have a healthier, easier life.

They were expecting something akin to a miracle.

And they got it.

“This is something we never imagined three weeks back. Now, he’s eating and enjoying,” said Samia.

“He has exceeded our expectations — mine, his mom’s, everybody’s,” said Melissa.

What had not happened three weeks earlier was now happening.

Zohan was eating solid foods, chewing and swallowing like he should be. The result of three weeks of therapy, three sessions a day.

Cheerios, peaches, carrots, chicken — Zohan can eat all of them now.

“I’m extremely happy with his progress. I personally felt a lot of pressure — he came all the way from Wisconsin. I knew how important this was to his family,” said Melissa.

And with this significant problem now addressed, a whole new world was opened up for Zohan and his family.

“I’m glad we decided to come here,” said Samia.

“Patients like him — they’re the reason I come to work every day,” said Melissa.

