Another sunny and warm day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We should only be in the 40s normally for high temperatures this time of the year and we remain well above that yet again and that looks to stick around through the rest of the week.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine around the region today with high temperatures back in the 60s. The wind should stay pretty light today. The issue we’re going to run into will be when the wind really picks up by Thursday. Combining the dry conditions with the stronger wind speeds, we want to alert you to a potential fire danger across the area on Thursday as wind gusts will be over 40 mph at times. High temperatures should stay in the 60s for most of us through Thursday with highs falling into the 50s on Friday.

We’ll head into a pleasant weekend with highs remaining in the 50s with sunshine. There will be some changes to alert you to as we head toward Thanksgiving and the first will be some rain chances on Monday and then looking at temperatures falling as we approach the holiday.

