The Banquet needs volunteers throughout the year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local nonprofit is giving people a look into what it’s like for volunteers at the organization.

The Banquet in Sioux Falls has a need for volunteers to serve meals, work the front desk and help with day-to-day tasks.

“It feels like you’re doing something that’s worthwhile. Usually as the day goes on and the guests start arriving, you notice we get so many thank-yous and appreciation. It makes you feel good,” said volunteer Don Vansloten.

The Banquet says they need more volunteers throughout the year — not just during the holiday season.

To sign up to volunteer, visit thebanquetsf.org/other-opportunities.

