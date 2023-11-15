Avera Medical Minute
Coyotes rally past Jacks to claim share of Summit Volleyball title

USD roars back after trailing 2-0 at Frost Arena for 5th straight win
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Coyotes of USD traveled to Brookings Tuesday night to face their rivals knowing that a win would clinch most likely a 4-way tie for the Summit League championship in Kansas City and Denver win on Wednesday.

But it didn’t look like that was going to happen. Behind tremendous effort from Sylvie Zgonc (17 kills) and Sydni Schetnan (18 kills) the Jacks won the first 2 sets in thrilling fashion both by scores of 25-23.

Back came the Coyotes behind Kylan Sealock (21 kills) and Madison Harms (kills) to win the next two sets by the same scores of 25-23. And USD then took control with all the momentum to finish the comeback with a 15-4 win in the tie-breaker.

It was an amazing comeback for Leanne Williamson’s team that has rallied from down 2-0 before this season. The Coyotes finished the regular season with 5 straight wins and ended with a 12-4 Summit League record to tie Omaha. Both Denver and Kansas City are 11-4 and play very winnable matches on Wednesday. So it will most likely end up in a 4-way tie which is highly unusual.

Dan Georgalis’ Jacks finished 7-9 in conference play and have show big improvement throughout the season with a young and talented squad.

