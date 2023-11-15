Avera Medical Minute
DSU awarded grant to help low-income STEM students

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State University students will have a new scholarship opportunity.

The National Science Foundation has awarded a nearly $1 million grant to the university to support low-income students majoring in computer science, cyber operations, artificial intelligence, or math.

The grant will impact six DSU students, providing each student with up to $75,000 in scholarships over five years.

“Student success is our primary goal at Dakota State University,” Dr. Rebecca Hoey, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs said. “This interdisciplinary partnership demonstrates the University’s commitment to promote that success for every student by providing the support students need to gain both academic excellence and industry-relevant skills.”

Applications will be accepted starting in spring 2024, with the first recipients to start in the fall.

Mary Glenski is this week's "Someone You Should Know."
