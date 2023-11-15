Feeding South Dakota to hand out 1,500 Thanksgiving meals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In order to help families uncertain about how they’re going to put food on the table, Feeding South Dakota will hand out 1,500 Thanksgiving meals on Saturday.

The giveaway begins at 8 a.m. on the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds. From there, people will be directed across the street to Knife River.

The drive-through event runs until 10 a.m. No signup or registration is required.

Feeding South Dakota’s Marketing and Communications Director Stacey Andernacht said the need for these meals has continued to grow over the past couple of years.

“Not only are we giving meals in Sioux Falls and Rapid City that total 3,000, but we’ve also provided these groceries to our agency partners across the state to host a giveaway or a meal in their own communities. So, this year, a total of 6,000 meals have been offered across the state for families facing hunger, and it’s just something we’ve seen continue to grow and a trend that has been on the uptick, especially in the last two years. So, we’re grateful we’re able to provide this opportunity,” said Andernacht.

The meals distributed include turkey, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, cranberries and pie.

“The groceries are all the things you probably remember eating growing up, eating around the Thanksgiving table. The intent is that any family who is just uncertain how they’ll afford to put the food on the table this Thanksgiving is able to come and receive a meal. So, that’s one less thing they have to worry about,” said Andernacht.

The event is supported by the Greg and Pam Sands Foundation, who are matching every dollar donated up to $30,000. So, between now and Thanksgiving Day, donations coming in will go twice as far. You can make a donation at FeedingSouthDakota.org.

If you don’t live near the distribution location, there are plenty of other places around the state that can help.

“If you’re an individual who’s looking for food or needs access to food, visit our website where you’ll find all of our programs, including a find-food page where you can enter your city within South Dakota. It will show you all of the Feeding South Dakota programs and access within 50 miles of where you are located. If you’re interested in supporting by volunteering or donating, you can also find that information on our website or stop into any one of our distribution centers and our team is happy to help you out,” said Andernacht.

Feeding South Dakota’s CEO Lori Dykstra also joined Dakota News Now for more details on the event.

