Mitchell Perkins ‘total loss’ after early morning fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Mitchell Fire Marshall, a Perkins restaurant has been deemed “a total loss” after it caught fire Wednesday morning.

According to a statement that was received from KORN News Radio, Fire Marshal Shannon Sandoval said that the call came in shortly after midnight from the area of 1301 S. Burr Street.

The first arriving engine reported smoke coming from the rook. Crews made entry through the south door into heavy fire conditions.

The fire took approximately two hours to contain, and the building is a total loss. Sandoval reported that there were no injuries.

On top of all Mitchell Fire Department personnel, crews from Ethan, Mt. Vernon, and Alexandria fire departments responded as well. Davison County Search and Rescue and the Salvation Army provided additional support for all firefighters.

The origin and cause investigation are ongoing.

