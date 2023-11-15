Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mitchell Perkins ‘total loss’ after early morning fire

Fire breaks out at Perkins in Mitchell
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Mitchell Fire Marshall, a Perkins restaurant has been deemed “a total loss” after it caught fire Wednesday morning.

According to a statement that was received from KORN News Radio, Fire Marshal Shannon Sandoval said that the call came in shortly after midnight from the area of 1301 S. Burr Street.

The first arriving engine reported smoke coming from the rook. Crews made entry through the south door into heavy fire conditions.

The fire took approximately two hours to contain, and the building is a total loss. Sandoval reported that there were no injuries.

On top of all Mitchell Fire Department personnel, crews from Ethan, Mt. Vernon, and Alexandria fire departments responded as well. Davison County Search and Rescue and the Salvation Army provided additional support for all firefighters.

The origin and cause investigation are ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
VIDEO: Aberdeen police seek pickup driver in hit-and-run
The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and a 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided...
14-year-old riding horse hospitalized after crash with train

Latest News

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Wednesday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Wednesday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Fire breaks out at Perkins in Mitchell
Fire breaks out at Perkins in Mitchell
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made a campaign stop in Council Bluffs on...
Private meeting at Iowa lawmaker’s home helped lead to 70+ endorsements for Nikki Haley