Noem’s office announces launch of ‘Freedom Works Here’ phase two

Governor Kristi Noem and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced the second phase of the “Freedom Works Here” workforce recruitment campaign on
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced the second phase of the “Freedom Works Here” workforce recruitment campaign on Wednesday.

“Businesses love the Freedom Works Here campaign and have asked us how they can partner to keep it going – so we’re bringing it back by popular demand!” said Governor Noem. “We are continuing to recruit Freedom-loving Americans from across the country to come live and work right here in South Dakota. I can’t wait for everyone to see the new Freedom Works Here ads!”

Noem said the campaign has been working, and businesses have asked how they could partner to keep it going.

“This week, I welcomed a major east coast investor to Sioux Falls who shared the only reason he was visiting was because of the advertisements he saw from the ‘Freedom Works Here’ campaign,” said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. “He was intrigued enough by the ads that he and his team decided they needed to learn more about investment opportunities in our state. Even without my extensive marketing background, interactions like the one I had this week demonstrate the impact of South Dakota’s national campaign efforts.”

New ads have already been filmed to target four additional professions that are in high demand in South Dakota.

Since launching “Freedom Works Here,” Noem’s office said the ads have been viewed over 800 million times and more than 7,500 people have expressed interest in moving to South Dakota.

The budget for phase two is approximately $1.5 million.

More information can be found at FreedomWorksHere.com.

