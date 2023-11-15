Avera Medical Minute
Hills Alive in Rapid City added to LifeLight Festival

LifeLight celebrated a milestone on Wednesday by expanding to include the Hills Alive Christian music festival.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - LifeLight celebrated a milestone on Wednesday by expanding its music festival.

The ministry is adding Hills Alive as a LifeLight Festival in Rapid City.

The Christian music festival has brought in thousands of people over 38 years.

The merger will allow LifeLight to reach people statewide.

“We are most excited about two things: what this is going to do across the state of South Dakota and people who will come to know Jesus and believing — that’s what we are asking God for — and in addition to that, we are very relational people, so we are excited about the relationships that this is opening up for us,” said Josh Brewer, LifeLight CEO.

Hills Alive is set to return next year on July 20 and 21 at Memorial Park in Rapid City.

This festival is in addition to the LifeLight Festival in Sioux Falls.

