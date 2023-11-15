Avera Medical Minute
Minnesota dog becomes first certified currency K9 in the nation

K9 Bia and handler Special Agent Brad Rezny.
K9 Bia and handler Special Agent Brad Rezny.(MN Department of Public Safety)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Over the past year, K9 Bia and her handler Special Agent Brad Rezny have located currency in shopping bags underneath basement steps, tucked behind a wall-mounted TV and hidden under all kinds of furniture.

Bia is a 2-year-old German shorthaired pointer trained to locate U.S. currency. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says Bia marked her first anniversary with the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement (AGE) division by becoming the first currency K9 in the nation certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA).

NAPWDA is one of the highest standards in the country, requiring the K9 and handler team to find 12 sets of currency in a variety of environments, from buildings to luggage to vehicles.

Officials say Bia’s skills help law enforcement find stolen or illegal money, interrupt the flow of funds for illegal activities and get restitution for victims of theft. They add, Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement is a complicated and time-consuming job, but Bia and Special Agent Rezny allow the division to use its resources more efficiently.

Learn more about Bia’s certification here.

