Mission-driven organizations offer unique gifts during Gifting for Good

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For those looking to give back this holiday season, Gifting for Good in Brookings provides unique gift selections from local organizations that serve the community.

From Nov. 16 to 18, museum and cultural organization gift shops will be offering a selection of gifts.

The Brookings Art Council will have a pop-up holiday store with local artisan items like paintings, prints, jewelry, pottery, artisan hand-crafted stuffed animals, and more.

McCrory Gardens will be selling gifts like garden flags, rabbit garden sculptures, local honey, and McCrory maple syrup.

Play Central Toy & Books in the Children’s Museum of South Dakota will have books, games, plush, puzzles, t-shirts, STEM-related toys, and unique children’s toys.

The South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum has gifts like European glass Christmas ornaments, locally sourced goods, South Dakota-made items, and more.

Finally, the South Dakota Art Museum be offering original paintings, pottery, art glass, home decor, and more.

