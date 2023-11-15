Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Fatal Shooting Graphic(Source: MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Aberdeen are investigating a fatal shooting incident that happened on Wednesday.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to the parking area of the Aberdeen YMCA around 12:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound on the scene.

Lifesaving measures were attempted on the victim before he was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect was on the scene when law enforcement arrived and was taken into police custody.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and unrelated to the YMCA.

The Avera St. Luke’s Hospital campus was put on lockdown as a precaution due to the proximity to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing and no names have been released yet.

Stay with Dakota News Now on-air and online for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Fire breaks out at Perkins in Mitchell
Mitchell Perkins ‘total loss’ after early morning fire
Zohan was not able to chew and swallow food properly. His family came to South Dakota from...
Wisconsin family seeks help at LifeScape for son’s eating issue

Latest News

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
China’s Xi tells Biden as talks open: ‘Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed’
Feeding South Dakota to hand out 1,500 Thanksgiving meals
Feeding South Dakota to hand out 1,500 Thanksgiving meals
Feeding South Dakota Thanksgiving meal distribution
Feeding South Dakota Thanksgiving meal distribution
Feeding South Dakota to hand out 1,500 Thanksgiving meals
Feeding South Dakota to hand out 1,500 Thanksgiving meals