Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police chase Humvee stolen from National Guard armory

A Humvee stolen from a National Guard armory was recovered after a high-speed chase. (Credit: KGO via CNN Newsource)
By KGO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) - A man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a Humvee from the National Guard in California.

Police said he also fired a gun at an empty truck before leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Authorities said it was no easy task getting it back from the person accused of stealing it.

Sonoma County deputies say they received reports that someone in a camouflage Humvee had fired shots at a PG&E truck in Jenner, California. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the response from deputies and officers was swift.

For more than 25 minutes, officers and deputies pursued the stolen Humvee from Jenner to Penngrove, California, at all sorts of speeds.

Deputies say spike strips were used to stop the man inside the Humvee.

Law enforcement photos show a gun, ammunition and an old Black Sabbath ticket found inside the vehicle.

Sonoma County deputies say the suspect, 34-year-old Anthony Stabile, who is transient, was booked on two misdemeanor warrants and multiple felonies.

Copyright 2023 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
VIDEO: Aberdeen police seek pickup driver in hit-and-run
The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and a 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided...
14-year-old riding horse hospitalized after crash with train

Latest News

File - The Chevron Products Company El Segundo refinery is seen on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in El...
US producer prices slide 0.5% in October, biggest drop since 2020
Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
GRAPHIC WARNING: Source: CNN/KPIX/KGO/HOUSE TV/SAN FRANCISCO POLICE DEPT./VICKI...
GRAPHIC: Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker takes the stand
Wednesday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Wednesday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital, where hundreds of patients are stranded by fighting