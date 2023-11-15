SDSU playing near perfect football heading into season finale

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked Jackrabbits went to Youngstown State last week and took care of business 34-0 over a ranked Penguins team.

It was total domination for Jimmy Rogers and his team in Ohio. It doesn’t seem to matter who they play or where, if this veteran team plays it’s game they are almost impossible to beat.

They have one regular season game left in Brookings and are still playing with plenty to gain in terms of home field throughout the playoffs. So can this team get even better?

SDSU Football Coach Jimmy Rogers says, “We’re not perfect. But we’re playing really well right now, we play extremely hard and believe we are going to win and our guys execute calls. To say we can’t get better, every person on our team has something they can get better at and we try as coaches to push them to be the best version of themselves.”

The Jacks have not lost since opening day last year at Iowa 7-3 when the Hawkeyes had a field goal and 2 safeties... Their play on both sides of the ball has been very impressive indeed.

