Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU playing near perfect football heading into season finale

Jacks take 1-0 record into final regular season game against Missouri State
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked Jackrabbits went to Youngstown State last week and took care of business 34-0 over a ranked Penguins team.

It was total domination for Jimmy Rogers and his team in Ohio. It doesn’t seem to matter who they play or where, if this veteran team plays it’s game they are almost impossible to beat.

They have one regular season game left in Brookings and are still playing with plenty to gain in terms of home field throughout the playoffs. So can this team get even better?

SDSU Football Coach Jimmy Rogers says, “We’re not perfect. But we’re playing really well right now, we play extremely hard and believe we are going to win and our guys execute calls. To say we can’t get better, every person on our team has something they can get better at and we try as coaches to push them to be the best version of themselves.”

The Jacks have not lost since opening day last year at Iowa 7-3 when the Hawkeyes had a field goal and 2 safeties... Their play on both sides of the ball has been very impressive indeed.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
South Dakota hunter fatally shot in Meade County
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Man killed in crash near Pierre

Latest News

USD rallies at SDSU for dramatic win and clinches tie for Summit Volleyball title
Coyotes rally past Jacks to claim share of Summit Volleyball title
USF volleyball season ends in NSIC Tournament at Wayne State
USF volleyball season ends in NSIC Tournament at Wayne State
Larkins and DePerry lead Coyotes past Northern Colorado
Larkins and DePerry lead Coyotes past Northern Colorado 72-59
College Basketball recap from games in Kansas and South Dakota
College basketball recap has SDSU men lose, DSU sweeps DWU and USF women start season with win over Mount Marty