Skyforce charge past Cleveland behind play of Jamaal Cain for 129-116 win at Pentagon

Cain and Champagnie lead Skyforce past Charge
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Skyforce outscored the Cleveland Charge by 15 points in the second half to secure a 129-116 victory and the 50th career victory for head coach Kasib Powell.

Powell joins the likes of Nate Tibbetts and Dave Joerger to secure 50-plus wins as head coach of the Skyforce in the last 20 years.

Miami HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain tied a career high with 38 points on 13-22 FGA and 10 rebounds in his season debut with Sioux Falls (1-1).

Justin Champagnie (26 points on 11-21 FGA and 10 rebounds) secured back-to-back games with 26-plus points, while Brandon McCoy also tied a career-high with 20 points on 9-14 FGA and eight rebounds.

The Skyforce won the first quarter for the second consecutive game, outscoring the Charge 30-25, as Cain paced the team with 10 points on 4-8 FGA. However, Cleveland Cavaliers two-way player Isaiah Mobley (30 points and eight rebounds) posted 13 points on 5-7 FGA to keep Cleveland (2-1) within distance.

The Charge responded in the second frame, as four players netted six-plus points to help Cleveland take a 58-56 lead at intermission.

Cain, Champagnie and McCoy combined for 32 of the Force’s 35 third quarter points, as they held a 91-84 lead with 12 minutes left.

Drew Peterson tallied 10 points on 4-4 FGA in the last quarter, which helped push Sioux Falls to the first victory of the season. Caleb Daniels (15 points on 5-9 FGA) posted 15-plus points in back-to-back contests to round out top scorers for the Skyforce.

Sharife Cooper led Cleveland with 31 points on 10-21 FGA and six assists.

The Skyforce finishes a three-game home stand on Thursday against the Grand Rapids Gold at 6:30 PM CST. The Charge travel to face the Windy City Bulls on Saturday.

Game recap courtesy SF Skyforce

