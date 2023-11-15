Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Univ. of Iowa group to provide students with product that prevents drink spiking

Univ. of Iowa group to provide students with product that prevents drink spiking
Univ. of Iowa group to provide students with product that prevents drink spiking(Libbie Randall | KCRG)
By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One group at the University of Iowa is providing students with a new tool to help make their college experience safer. The undergraduate student government at UI is planning to give away 450 Nightcaps for free at several spots around campus. It’s a relatively new product designed to prevent drink spiking.

The product itself is designed as a scrunchie, which includes a hidden pocket. Users can pull a flexible cap out of it and cover their drink, preventing the possibility of drink spiking.

“It’s like the one safety product that students actually like to use and it’s because we’ve really made it a fun solution to a serious problem and we don’t try to scare people into using it, we make it something that people want to use,” said Nightcap President & Co-Founder Michael Benarde.

Third-year student Madison Ross is leading the initiative. She tells TV9 she got the idea when she saw the product being advertised on social media and knew there was a need for something like this on campus.

“Violence effects everybody. Of course we can look at statistics and understand more at-risk groups, but it’s so important to make sure this product is widely available, that everybody has access, and that includes west and east side of campus as well,” said Ross.

They plan to start giving out these products next semester.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
VIDEO: Aberdeen police seek pickup driver in hit-and-run
The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and a 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided...
14-year-old riding horse hospitalized after crash with train

Latest News

Your Nurtured Baby is celebrating one year in operation.
Your Nurtured Baby reaches one year
Your Nurtured Baby reaches one year
Your Nurtured Baby reaches one year
Wild Wednesday: Komburu the Skink
Wild Wednesday: Komburu the skink
Wild Wednesday: Komburu the skink
Wild Wednesday: Komburu the skink
Mission-driven organizations offer unique gifts during Gifting for Good
Mission-driven organizations offer unique gifts during Gifting for Good