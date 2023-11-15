Avera Medical Minute
Warner is the top seed again in Class B State Volleyball Tournament

Monarchs have lost only 2 sets all season!
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WARNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State Volleyball Tournaments start Thursday in Rapid City and the Warner Monarchs are the top seed again. They not only went unbeaten all season which is nothing news, they lost only 2 sets heading to Rapid City.

Kari Jung always has a great team in Warner. They had back to back unbeaten squads about a decade ago. But that reputation means they will always get everybody’s best game.

Warner Volleyball Coach Kari Jung says, “Well we know there’s a lot of good teams in the state and everybody is out to get us. You’re always trying to get the team that won the previous year so we know we’re going to have to come out and play strong every match. I think we need improvement in areas and hopefully we can get that done.”

Warner Snior Kyra Marcuson says, “Probably how close we are because we’re very very close and we’re all really good friends. And that helps us on the court a lot.”

Which makes them extra tough to beat!

The Monarchs, SF Christian and Harrisburg are the 3-top seeds. Chester is the #2 seed in Class B and looks like the biggest threat to this Monarchs team that has knocked off teams like SF Christian in the video you’re watching at the Pentagon.

