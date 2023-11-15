Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Wild Wednesday: Komburu the skink

Wild Wednesday: Komburu the skink
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For this week’s Wild Wednesday, the star of the show is the prehensile-tailed skink Komburu from the Great Plains Zoo!

Prehensile-tailed skinks are the largest skinks in the world and can use their tail as an extra leg to wrap around branches and climb. They are only found in the tops of canopies of rainforests on a small chain of islands north of Australia.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
VIDEO: Aberdeen police seek pickup driver in hit-and-run
The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and a 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided...
14-year-old riding horse hospitalized after crash with train

Latest News

Winter Wonderland at Falls Park Courtesy of DTSF
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park celebrates 20th anniversary
Your Nurtured Baby is celebrating one year in operation.
Your Nurtured Baby reaches one year
Your Nurtured Baby reaches one year
Your Nurtured Baby reaches one year
Wild Wednesday: Komburu the skink
Wild Wednesday: Komburu the skink