Wild Wednesday: Komburu the skink

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For this week’s Wild Wednesday, the star of the show is the prehensile-tailed skink Komburu from the Great Plains Zoo!

Prehensile-tailed skinks are the largest skinks in the world and can use their tail as an extra leg to wrap around branches and climb. They are only found in the tops of canopies of rainforests on a small chain of islands north of Australia.

