Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Winter Wonderland at Falls Park celebrates 20th anniversary

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The light display at Falls Park in Sioux Falls returns this week.

The downtown celebration started in 2003 and has grown ever since — this year there will be 25 miles of light strands.

The City of Sioux Falls reports that last year, the light display at Falls Park attracted about 20,000 visitors, and about 80,000 cars drove through the park.

The display includes lit trees, poles and arches and will include 295,000 total lights this year.

“Installing this display takes an enormous amount of teamwork from our Parks and Recreation staff every year that helps create a memorable experience for visitors at the park. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation takes pride in being part of so many families’ holiday tradition through Winter Wonderland at Falls Park. It’s amazing to see this light display connect people from all over throughout the past two decades,” said Brett Kollars, Assistant Director of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation.

Winter Wonderland runs Nov. 17 through Jan. 7, with the lights turned on nightly from 5 p.m. until midnight.

Fireworks will kick off the 20th anniversary of Winter Wonderland on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

Falls Park is located at 131 East Falls Park Drive, just north of downtown. As you travel to the park, you can take North Weber Avenue or North Phillips Avenue to view the full display. Visitors in vehicles can tune their radio to FM 97.7 to listen to the festive music while driving through the park.

Due to the forecasted weather and popularity of Winter Wonderland, it is anticipated a substantial number of people will visit Falls Park the evening of Nov. 17. Visitors are advised to plan accordingly, expect traffic delays, and practice patience.

For more information about Winter Wonderland, visit https://siouxfalls.gov/activities-recreation/recreation/winter-wonderland

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
VIDEO: Aberdeen police seek pickup driver in hit-and-run
The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and a 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided...
14-year-old riding horse hospitalized after crash with train

Latest News

Your Nurtured Baby is celebrating one year in operation.
Your Nurtured Baby reaches one year
Your Nurtured Baby reaches one year
Your Nurtured Baby reaches one year
Wild Wednesday: Komburu the Skink
Wild Wednesday: Komburu the skink
Wild Wednesday: Komburu the skink
Wild Wednesday: Komburu the skink