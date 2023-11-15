Winter Wonderland at Falls Park celebrates 20th anniversary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The light display at Falls Park in Sioux Falls returns this week.

The downtown celebration started in 2003 and has grown ever since — this year there will be 25 miles of light strands.

The City of Sioux Falls reports that last year, the light display at Falls Park attracted about 20,000 visitors, and about 80,000 cars drove through the park.

The display includes lit trees, poles and arches and will include 295,000 total lights this year.

“Installing this display takes an enormous amount of teamwork from our Parks and Recreation staff every year that helps create a memorable experience for visitors at the park. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation takes pride in being part of so many families’ holiday tradition through Winter Wonderland at Falls Park. It’s amazing to see this light display connect people from all over throughout the past two decades,” said Brett Kollars, Assistant Director of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation.

Winter Wonderland runs Nov. 17 through Jan. 7, with the lights turned on nightly from 5 p.m. until midnight.

Fireworks will kick off the 20th anniversary of Winter Wonderland on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

Falls Park is located at 131 East Falls Park Drive, just north of downtown. As you travel to the park, you can take North Weber Avenue or North Phillips Avenue to view the full display. Visitors in vehicles can tune their radio to FM 97.7 to listen to the festive music while driving through the park.

Due to the forecasted weather and popularity of Winter Wonderland, it is anticipated a substantial number of people will visit Falls Park the evening of Nov. 17. Visitors are advised to plan accordingly, expect traffic delays, and practice patience.

For more information about Winter Wonderland, visit https://siouxfalls.gov/activities-recreation/recreation/winter-wonderland

