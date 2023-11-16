10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 15th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg volleyball team is in Rapid City for the state tournament. But they also had a day to remember earlier this year in Lincoln Nebraska. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week. And GPAC basketball highlights from the men and women as Mount Marty visits Dordt. And Central Lyon-GLR is one win away from repeating as state football champs in Iowa 2-A.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.