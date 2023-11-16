Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

$1B worth of knock-offs taken by authorities in New York in largest US counterfeit goods seizure

Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at...
Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at more than $1 billion.(US ATTORNEY'S OFFICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York City have announced the largest U.S. seizure of counterfeit goods, consisting of handbags, shoes and other luxury merchandise valued at more than $1 billion.

Two people were charged with trafficking the knock-offs from a New York City storage unit and other locations from January through October, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at...
Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at more than $1 billion.(US ATTORNEY'S OFFICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK via CNN Newsource)

Photographs released by prosecutors showed shelves stacked with counterfeit wallets and bags in one location and handbags hanging from hooks from floor to ceiling in another.

“The seizures announced today consist of merchandise with over a billion dollars in estimated retail value, the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods in U.S. history,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

The two men charged could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
Fire breaks out at Perkins in Mitchell
Mitchell Perkins ‘total loss’ after early morning fire
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
Zohan was not able to chew and swallow food properly. His family came to South Dakota from...
Wisconsin family seeks help at LifeScape for son’s eating issue
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins

Latest News

A Palestinian boy stands among the destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip,...
Israel signals wider offensive in Gaza’s south, where hundreds of thousands have fled
An Egyptian official expressed his concern about the condition of dozens of babies at a Gaza...
Egypt ready to accept 36 babies from Gaza 'if they're still alive,' official says
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
State trooper dragged down interstate during traffic stop, arrest report says
FILE - This microscope photo provided on Oct. 25, 2023, by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Gene therapy for sickle cell and thalassemia gets approval in the UK, a world first
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times