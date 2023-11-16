Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen businesses & school notified to lock down as authorities pursue man with machete

Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen police requested several businesses lock down as authorities responded to a man swinging a machete toward bystanders on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, police were dispatched to the 500 block of S State St. at 2:48 p.m. in reference to a male swinging a machete in public.

The individual was located near the intersection of S. State St. & 4th Ave.

Law enforcement gave the individual commands to surrender, but he refused and attempted to walk away, according to authorities.

An officer deployed a bean bag shotgun to gain compliance. After multiple deployments, the individual complied and was taken into custody.

The individual was charged with Aggravated Assault, Obstructing Law Enforcement, and Open Container in Public.

Police reported that the individual was taken to an Aberdeen hospital for medical clearance and will be transported to the Brown County Jail.

The agencies that responded to this call include the Aberdeen Police Department, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

