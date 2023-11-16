Avera Medical Minute
Augustana Christmas Vespers concert returns

Performances will feature Augustana’s choirs, percussion ensemble, and brass choir.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In collaboration with the Augustana School of Music and campus ministry, the community is invited to the university’s 2023 Christmas Vespers concert.

In-person performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 and 2 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.

There will also be an abbreviated service on Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. for families.

Tickets can be purchased here: augie.edu/Vespers.

