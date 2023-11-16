Avera Medical Minute: Raising awareness for preterm births

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When a baby comes early, there are some challenges that can arise such as organ development complications and immune system issues.

The womb is the best place for the baby and early delivery can interrupt the development.

Every mother and baby is unique, but there are risk factors providers look out for such as pregnancy history, lifestyle choices, or traumatic injuries.

Amanda St. Aubin, a certified nurse midwife with Avera Health, says moms can help limit the risks of an early birth.

“We recommend establishing a relationship with their obstetric provider early,” she said.

Usually, this begins during prenatal care at about eight weeks and continues during prenatal care to ensure mother and baby are on track.

Friday, Nov. 17, is World Prematurity Day and raises awareness of the challenges of preterm birth.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.