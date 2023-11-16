Capitol Christmas tree celebrates Zoo’s 60th anniversary

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Capitol will commemorate the Great Plains Zoo’s 60th anniversary in a big way this holiday season.

The zoo was invited to decorate the South Dakota tree for Christmas at the Capitol.

The 27-foot Black Hills spruce was decorated with over 150 zoo-themed ornaments and an African lion topper inspired by the new exhibit that will open next year.

“It’s been heartwarming to watch team members from both campuses come together to create a beautiful tree that represents this milestone anniversary, and where we’re heading together,” said CEO Becky Dewitz. “Our team members are very talented, capable people who create enrichment, exhibits, and artwork in our facilities all the time. We’re grateful for this opportunity to showcase our team’s skills, as well as the species that call the zoo home.”

A grand tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 7:00 p.m. and Christmas at the Capitol will run through Dec. 26.

More information on the ceremony and the tree’s decorations can be found at GreatZoo.org.

