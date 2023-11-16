Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Central Lyon-GLR one win away from going back to back in Iowa 2-A football

Lions back to title game with undefeated season against Van Meter
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The defending Iowa State 2-A champs are back in the dome for the championship game after Saturday’s win.

With both Graham Eben and Reece Vander Zee back from last year’s title team, repeating as state champs was on their minds ever since a year ago when they finished off a perfect season.

CLGLR Football Coach Curtis Eben says, “This year it’s our current seniors. What are you going to be remembered for, where do these seniors fall? So for us, those guys want to win a state title like we did last year and to be remembered like the senior class was last year and I think that’s their goal. That’s been their focus since we hit the ground running in August.”

The Lions toughest game was that 7-0 win over West Lyon in the Beef Bowl. They will try and cap a perfect season on Friday morning at 10:00 against perennial powerhouse Van Meter, the #1 seed..

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
Fire breaks out at Perkins in Mitchell
Mitchell Perkins ‘total loss’ after early morning fire
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn

Latest News

Harrisburg Tigers enjoyed epic event at Volleyball Day in Nebraska
A memorable day for the Harrisburg Volleyball team in Lincoln, NE
Dordt women and men sweep GPAC doubleheader with Mount Marty
Dordt sweeps GPAC basketball doubleheader from Mount Marty
November 15th Plays of the Week
November 15th Plays of the Week
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 15th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 15th