Central Lyon-GLR one win away from going back to back in Iowa 2-A football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The defending Iowa State 2-A champs are back in the dome for the championship game after Saturday’s win.

With both Graham Eben and Reece Vander Zee back from last year’s title team, repeating as state champs was on their minds ever since a year ago when they finished off a perfect season.

CLGLR Football Coach Curtis Eben says, “This year it’s our current seniors. What are you going to be remembered for, where do these seniors fall? So for us, those guys want to win a state title like we did last year and to be remembered like the senior class was last year and I think that’s their goal. That’s been their focus since we hit the ground running in August.”

The Lions toughest game was that 7-0 win over West Lyon in the Beef Bowl. They will try and cap a perfect season on Friday morning at 10:00 against perennial powerhouse Van Meter, the #1 seed..

