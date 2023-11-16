Avera Medical Minute
Dordt sweeps GPAC basketball doubleheader from Mount Marty

Ranked Defenders beat Lancers in conference hoops
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt women are ranked 2nd this week and the men are 23rd. They hosted the Lancers of Mount Marty Wednesday night in Sioux Center looking to improve their impressive records.

The women improved to 6-0 overall with an 80-52 win over the Lancers. Macy Sievers led the way with 17 points and Hayden Heimensen had 14 as five Defenders were in double figures. Jaydn Jensen and Kaela Martinez with 11 were the top scorers for Mount Marty. The Lancers are now 2-3 for the year.

In the men’s game, the home team was looking to improve to 6-1 with another win. The Defenders scored 52 points in the first half and went on to beat the Lancers 92-74. Lucas Lorenzon led the way with 26 points. Bryce Coppock was next with 21 points and Jake Hargens had 15 points. Mount Marty was led by Jared Lopez and Jake Jensen with 16 points. The Lancers are now 1-3.

