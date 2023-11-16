Avera Medical Minute
Driver located in Aberdeen hit-and-run

The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Police Department has located the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run where a child on a bicycle was struck.

As we previously reported, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police reported that two children were legally crossing the street in the 700 block of N. State St. when one of the bikes was struck by a pickup, knocking the boy to the ground. The boy only sustained minor scratches, but the bike was damaged.

Now, the APD says they have found both the driver and the vehicle, but they did not say if any arrests have been made.

We're happy to announce that the driver and vehicle involved with the hit & run, where the child was struck on bicycle...

Posted by Aberdeen, SD Police Department on Thursday, November 16, 2023

The APD said numerous tips and shares of this post helped locate the driver.

Crime fighters, unfortunately we need your help with another one. We are attempting to locate the vehicle and driver of the pickup in the video below. At about 5:45 pm yesterday, two children were legally crossing the street in the 700 block of N State St. One of the bikes was struck by the pickup in the video, knocking the boy to the ground. Thankfully the boy only sustained minor scratches but the bike was damaged. We need your help locating and identifying the vehicle in the video. If you have any information on the vehicle or driver, please contact Brown County Dispatch at 605-626-7911 or privately message this page. 23AP24638

Posted by Aberdeen, SD Police Department on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

