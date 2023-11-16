Driver located in Aberdeen hit-and-run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Police Department has located the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run where a child on a bicycle was struck.

As we previously reported, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police reported that two children were legally crossing the street in the 700 block of N. State St. when one of the bikes was struck by a pickup, knocking the boy to the ground. The boy only sustained minor scratches, but the bike was damaged.

Now, the APD says they have found both the driver and the vehicle, but they did not say if any arrests have been made.

The APD said numerous tips and shares of this post helped locate the driver.

