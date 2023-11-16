Helping Kids Round First fundraiser benefits expanding services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Helping Kids Round First, a non-profit based in Flandreau, will host a fundraiser on Thursday evening that will benefit children and adults in Nicaragua and Africa.

The 8th annual Helping Kids Round First Dinner is November 16th at 5:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Sioux Falls. The evening will include a silent and live auction plus stories about Helping Kids Round First’s work in Nicaragua.

The organization, based in Flandreau, originally provided baseball supplies to rural Nicaraguan communities, but has expanded over the years into education, healthcare and farming projects in some of the poorest parts of Nicaragua. Founder Craig Severtson explains the evolution of the organization.

“You reach a point where as important as baseball is, and it is really important, if you love the game, if you’re not eating right, if you’re not receiving health care, if you can’t have a good place to live... well there’s more. Some people we used to give gloves to, we now help farm. We now help their parents at elderly homes. We now help the kids at daycares. It just expanded to other parts of their lives because we can. You meet people, make relationships, and then, if you commit, you can do so much,” said Severtson.

The featured speaker at the event will be former Minnesota Vikings football player John Randle. The event will highlight some of the organization’s accomplishments as well as thank donors for their support.

“It is, I think, our biggest time to show the donors and supporters what we have done throughout the year and also to make a big call and show them what we have for next year, the projects that we are currently working on and it’s a great chance to connect and show how grateful we are for their support and how we need to continue with the missions in Nicaragua and Africa,” according to Helping Kids Round First Communications Coordinator Scarlette Gomez.

To view the schedule of events for the evening and view the silent auction visit: helpingkidsroundfirstdinner.org.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.