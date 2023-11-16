July ethanol plant explosion deemed accidental
ONIDA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials released more details about the cause of an explosion at an ethanol plant in Onida.
A report from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety revealed the July incident had been deemed accidental, but investigators said human involvement appeared to be a factor.
The report also highlighted two separate explosions in different areas of the facility that were caused when high-proof ethanol vapors escaped a slurry tank and ignited during a restart process from shutting down operations.
The ignition source at both locations remains undetermined.
The report can be read below.
