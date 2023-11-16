Avera Medical Minute
July ethanol plant explosion deemed accidental

Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ONIDA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials released more details about the cause of an explosion at an ethanol plant in Onida.

A report from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety revealed the July incident had been deemed accidental, but investigators said human involvement appeared to be a factor.

The report also highlighted two separate explosions in different areas of the facility that were caused when high-proof ethanol vapors escaped a slurry tank and ignited during a restart process from shutting down operations.

The ignition source at both locations remains undetermined.

The report can be read below.

