Mitchell Perkins to rebuild as soon as possible

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Mitchell restaurant plans to rebuild after being burned down this week.

According to the manager at Perkins, the company plans to rebuild as soon as possible.

We previously reported that a Perkins restaurant in Mitchell was deemed “a total loss” after it caught fire Wednesday morning.

According to KORN News Radio, Fire Marshal Shannon Sandoval said that the call came in shortly after midnight from the area of 1301 S. Burr Street.

The fire took approximately two hours to contain, and there were no injuries.

The Mitchell community has already begun rallying for employees who lost their positions at the restaurant.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, which is expected to take another few days.

