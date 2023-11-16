Avera Medical Minute
Multiple fire crews battling large hay pile fire in Becker County

Fire in Becker County
Fire in Becker County(Valley News Live)
By Bobby Falat and Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several fire crews have been battling a fire in Cuba Township, Becker County, after multiple hay bales caught on fire.

The first reports came in around 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15. The fire is along County Highway 9, south of County Highway 14.

Fire departments from Clay & Otter Tail counties are assisting crews in Becker County.

Crews stayed on scene throughout the night into the morning of Thursday, Nov. 16.

The public is advised to avoid the area until further notice.

