November 15th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Harrisburg’s Gabi Zachariasen was busy at the net against Rapid City Stevens, tallying a total of 19 kills to help the Tigers move on to the state tournament.

Great defense turns into easy offense, as South Dakota State collects the loose ball and finds William Kyle III for the two-hand slam.

O’Gorman’s Libby Castelli laced up her cleats in the Nike Cross Heartland Regional, finishing in fourth place and securing her spot in the national race in Portland, Oregon.

Hunter Cramer was at the center of Warner’s first ever high school football title, rushing for four touchdowns and throwing for another in a career day.

And our top spot this week goes to Pierre’s Jett Zabel and Cade Kaiser, connecting from their own endzone as Kaiser’s off to the races for a 99 yard touchdown reception.

And those are your plays of the week.

