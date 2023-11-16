Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One more mild but breezy day

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for some today
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Clouds will be on the increase today and we have one more mild day on tap. Highs will be in the 60s in the southeast with 50s up north and out west. Temperatures will start dropping this afternoon in northern and central South Dakota as the wind switches to the northwest. It’s going to be a windy day with a Wind Advisory that will be in effect west of the James River and east of I-29. Wind gusts around 40 to 50 mph will be possible in those regions. Combining the dry conditions with the stronger wind speeds, we want to alert you to a potential fire danger across the area today.

The wind will die down for Friday, the clouds will break, but it will be cooler with highs in the 40s for most. We should warm up a little over the weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 50s. This weekend is looking dry but there’s a slight chance of a shower Sunday night into Monday.

Other than that slight chance of a shower next Monday, we should stay dry next week. Highs will go from the upper 40s on Monday down into the low 30s by Thanksgiving. It does look like the dry weather should last through then.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
Fire breaks out at Perkins in Mitchell
Mitchell Perkins ‘total loss’ after early morning fire
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
Zohan was not able to chew and swallow food properly. His family came to South Dakota from...
Wisconsin family seeks help at LifeScape for son’s eating issue
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild air continues through Thursday, but breezy conditions and falling temperatures are on the way
Tyler Roney's Wednesday Evening Newscast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Above normal temperatures will continue through the week
Tyler Roney's Tuesday Evening Forecast