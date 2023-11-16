One more mild but breezy day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Clouds will be on the increase today and we have one more mild day on tap. Highs will be in the 60s in the southeast with 50s up north and out west. Temperatures will start dropping this afternoon in northern and central South Dakota as the wind switches to the northwest. It’s going to be a windy day with a Wind Advisory that will be in effect west of the James River and east of I-29. Wind gusts around 40 to 50 mph will be possible in those regions. Combining the dry conditions with the stronger wind speeds, we want to alert you to a potential fire danger across the area today.

The wind will die down for Friday, the clouds will break, but it will be cooler with highs in the 40s for most. We should warm up a little over the weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 50s. This weekend is looking dry but there’s a slight chance of a shower Sunday night into Monday.

Other than that slight chance of a shower next Monday, we should stay dry next week. Highs will go from the upper 40s on Monday down into the low 30s by Thanksgiving. It does look like the dry weather should last through then.

