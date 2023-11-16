Avera Medical Minute
Pheasant Fest coming to Sioux Falls this spring

Pheasant Fest is slated for March 1-3 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic is coming to Sioux Falls next year.

The trade show focuses on wildlife conservation, dog training and habitat management and restoration.

This is the first time since 2018 that Pheasant Fest will be in Sioux Falls after it was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Thursday, the national president was in town for the Experience Sioux Falls council meeting and to prepare for the event.

”We are super excited. We have been challenged by the folks in Sioux Falls to blow off the doors. Last year, we had a record attendance in Minneapolis. We hope we can do that here as well. We open the doors, and people come pouring in — they are super excited to see what is new on the floor this year and what they can get engaged in. It is a very energizing event,” said Marilyn Vetter, national president and CEO of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever.

Pheasant Fest is slated for March 1-3 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids and free for those aged 5 or under.

