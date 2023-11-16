Technology and Entrepreneurship summit at NSU focuses on AI in the workplace

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State University connected tech with entrepreneurship in the Aberdeen community at a brand-new summit on Wednesday afternoon.

The event, which took place in the Johnson Fine Arts Center, featured twenty speakers from various industries to help spread the word on how AI will be handled in the work industry.

“This is going to be the first generation that’s going to be thrown into the workplace with AI coming on board in full force,” said AI advisor Dr. Radhika Dirks. “More than that, in just a few years, their lives are going to be so different because AI is not just about work anymore, it’s in every aspect of life.”

This is the first event to be held at NSU’s new Innovation and Startup Center, which was opened last year to build a rural startup ecosystem to create more digital jobs in northeastern South Dakota.

You can find more information about the summit at Northern.edu.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.