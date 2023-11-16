Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘Thanksgiving Grandma’ is once again welcoming strangers to her home to celebrate the holiday

FILE - Jamal Hinton, center, Wanda Dench, right, and her family and friends, have Thanksgiving...
FILE - Jamal Hinton, center, Wanda Dench, right, and her family and friends, have Thanksgiving dinner at Dench's home on Nov. 24, 2016, in Mesa, Ariz.(Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona woman who shared her Thanksgiving table seven years ago with a stranger she accidentally texted will be opening up her home again this year to two new strangers.

Wanda Dench is teaming up with Airbnb to expand the festivities, and the company said it will donate to the relief organization Feeding America.

Dench’s tradition began in 2016 with a mistaken text to then-teen Jamal Hinton. She was trying to invite her grandson but didn’t realize he had changed his phone number. Hinton jokingly replied he would like to come and Dench said he was welcome. They forged a relationship that still holds strong.

Hinton had tweeted screenshots of their initial exchange and subsequent meeting. Since then, their continuing joint celebration has turned into a tradition that social media users have come to expect every Thanksgiving. Dench has been dubbed “Thanksgiving Grandma” on the internet.

Airbnb guests can sign up for the chance to eat a catered early holiday dinner on Nov. 20 with Dench, 66, and Hinton, 24. They’ll also get an overnight stay at Dench’s new home in the north-central Arizona city of Prescott Valley.

“I said from the jump of our first Thanksgiving that I always wanted to have more people join our Thanksgiving and be able to celebrate with us and have the amount of fun that we have together,” Hinton told USA Today.

The menu will include classics such as turkey and mashed potatoes, along with Dench’s favorite Costco pumpkin pie. The entertainment will include taking selfies, watching movies, and playing board games. The booking charge on Airbnb to sign up for the dinner and overnight stay is $16, corresponding with the year Dench and Hinton met. Guests will have to pay for their travel.

Airbnb hasn’t said how much it plans to donate to Feeding America.

Dench said she hopes others are inspired to be similarly open to new friendships.

“That would be pretty cool to see people wanting to share a good experience and then open it up to other strangers as well,” she said.

Meanwhile, a movie about the unlikely friendship between Dench and Hinton is possibly in the works, The Arizona Republic reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
UPDATE: Aberdeen shooter released, not charged
Fire breaks out at Perkins in Mitchell
Mitchell Perkins ‘total loss’ after early morning fire
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
Zohan was not able to chew and swallow food properly. His family came to South Dakota from...
Wisconsin family seeks help at LifeScape for son’s eating issue
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins

Latest News

The Tree of Hope lets community members help out by purchasing gifts for boys at the ranch.
Tree of Hope returns to benefit McCrossan Boys Ranch
Tree of Hope returns to benefit McCrossan Boys Ranch
Tree of Hope returns to benefit McCrossan Boys Ranch
Capitol Christmas tree celebrates Great Plains Zoo’s 60th anniversary
Capitol Christmas tree celebrates Zoo’s 60th anniversary
The South Dakota Capitol will commemorate the Great Plains Zoo’s 60th anniversary in a big way...
Capitol Christmas tree celebrates Zoo’s 60th anniversary
Fire breaks out at Perkins in Mitchell
Mitchell Perkins to rebuild as soon as possible