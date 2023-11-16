Tree of Hope returns to benefit McCrossan Boys Ranch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A holiday tradition benefitting kids at the McCrossan Boys Ranch has returned.

The Tree of Hope lets community members help out by purchasing gifts for boys at the ranch.

On the tree are cards with gift lists for the boys.

“We have been overwhelmed for years with support. We are still very blessed to be here in Sioux Falls. The boys will have a very merry Christmas — the boys will have a wonderful meal for them and make sure they will do a lot of holiday activities. For some of the boys, this the first time ever they have had a good Christmas,” said Christy Vastenhout, chief development officer.

