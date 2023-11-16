Avera Medical Minute
Woman wins top prize on losing lottery ticket with second try

Blanche Micale-Thomas earned entries into a random drawing that took place Nov. 2 by scanning...
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (Gray News) – A woman in Michigan has a new appreciation for second chances after winning the top prize in the state lottery’s 500X Money Maker second chance game.

Blanche Micale-Thomas, 73, bought two Money Maker tickets and won $500 on one, but the other was not a winner.

She earned entries into a random drawing that took place Nov. 2 by scanning her non-winning ticket on the Michigan Lottery app for a second chance entry.

“I saw an email that I won $100,000 in the second chance drawing, but I didn’t believe it was real, so I called the lottery,” Micale-Thomas said. “When they confirmed I was the winner, I couldn’t believe it. 500X Money Maker is my new favorite game!”

She told lottery officials she couldn’t sleep the night before getting her check and got out of bed at 3 a.m., ready to drive to headquarters.

With her winnings, Micale-Thomas plans to take a trip to Las Vegas, donate to a few charities and save the remainder.

Each second-chance drawing awards:

  • 1 winner of $100,000
  • 5 winners of $10,000
  • 20 winners of $1,000
  • 60 winners of $500

