Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 16th

State Volleyball, Skyforce, Swimming, Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Thursday was the first round of the 3 State Volleyball Tournaments in Rapid City with all 3 top seeds advancing in Class AA, A and B. Bryn Greenwaldt made a big splash in the pool for Augie. The Skyforce tried to make it 2 straight. And big HS and College Football games are on the schedule the next 2 days.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
UPDATE: Aberdeen shooter released, not charged
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
Fire breaks out at Perkins in Mitchell
Mitchell Perkins ‘total loss’ after early morning fire
Zohan was not able to chew and swallow food properly. His family came to South Dakota from...
Wisconsin family seeks help at LifeScape for son’s eating issue
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins

Latest News

10 o'clock Sportscast Thursday, November 16th
10 o'clock Sportscast Thursday, November 16th
Augie football excited to have home playoff game Saturday against Mankato
Augustana Coach OJ glad to have home playoff game Saturday against Mankato
Skyforce strike Gold as Champagnie has monster night at Pentagon
Skyforce strike Gold with 2nd straight win at Pentagon against Grand Rapids
Jackson County Central plays in 2-A semi's Friday at US Bank Stadium
Jackson County Central football team hopes to keep unbeaten season going in semifinals