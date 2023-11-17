Avera Medical Minute
Augie swimmer qualifies for Olympic Trials!

Greenwaldt qualifies for Olympic Trials Wednesday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Her first time swimming in a long course meters pool, Augustana swimming & diving’s Bryn Greenwaldt qualified for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. Typically referred to as an “Olympic Size Pool”, the 50-meter pool at the Midco Aquatic Center saw history Wednesday night.

Greenwaldt opened her swim aiming for a time of 25.69 at the meet hosted by South Dakota, specifically set for qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. Her first swim of the night saw her time in at 25.95 in a race against five competitors. Shortly thereafter, she clocked in at 25.88, this time against just three competitors.

It was her third swim of the evening, all alone in the pool – but all the eyes of Midco Aquatic Center on her - Greenwaldt touched the wall in the time of 25.69.

In addition to Greenwaldt, several Viking swimmers took action Wednesday. Meesha Montgomery swam in both the 50 and 100 meter freestyles, earning a time of 59.77 in the 100. She did a pair of swims in the 50 free with her fastest time showing 26.92.

Henry Lasher also saw himself perform well in a pair of swims, clocking in at 2:01.65 in the 200 free and followed with a time of 56.28 in the 100 free.

Another strong Viking performance came from Nesrine Jelliti as she touched the wall of the 100 meter freestyle in 1:14.87.

Augustana returns to the pool Thursday through Saturday for the Augie Invite at Midco Aquatic Center. The pool will be set up in its regular collegiate configuration of 25-meter turns as opposed to the 50-meter long course that was utilized Wednesday.

Story courtesy Augustana Athletics

