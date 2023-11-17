Augustana Coach OJ glad to have home playoff game Saturday against Mankato

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s a rematch from a few weeks ago when Augustana knocked off 3rd-ranked Mankato 28-10 on their home field when the Division II playoffs get started this weekend.

As Jerry Olszewski told me on Calling All Sports, they are playing their best football right now. And are hoping to have a great home crowd on what looks to be another perfect fall weather day for a college football game.

Augustana Football Coach Jerry Olszewski says, “It’s been awesome. We’ve been perfect at home and these guys have cherished that. It’s supposed to be a great wetaher day and I hope the city of Sioux Falls and the surrounding area and certainly all of our Augie fans come out and watch really good football. And it’s another opportunity. Making the playoffs isn’t easy and you get that opportunity you want to make the most of it. Hopefully people come out and watch us.”

Last Saturday’s win over Bemidji State was certainly a thriller that came right down to the wire. It clinched the first conference championship in football since 1959 for the Vikings.

