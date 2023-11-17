Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Breaking down Sioux Falls’ proposed rental ordinance

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls City Council has already passed the first reading of an ordinance that would change the accountability structure for long and short-term rental properties in the city, including the likes of Airbnb’s and Vrbo’s. If passed, the city will be looking to catch up to already existing state laws on long-term rentals, and using similar language for short-term rentals.

Sioux Falls has had its current laws for long-term residential rental properties since 2003, and it has been amended a couple of times. This new ordinance would require property owners and managers to attend two hours of landlord training unless the property is managed by any individual licensed already with the South Dakota Real Estate Commission. A one-time $50 application fee will be charged per property starting on July 1, 2024, and the fee will be waived for any new construction property that received a permit before tenant occupancy.

The city will also be required to provide each permittee access to information that details any code violations or corrections. The ordinance would take effect on January 1, 2024, to allow city Planning & Development Services ample time to prepare for the influx of applicants.

For short-term rentals, the city is also looking to update its definition to reflect state law. Any short-term rental applicant will be required to provide proof of a state sales tax license unless the applicant provides documentation that proves their sales tax will be remitted on behalf of the applicant by a third party. Any applicant must provide proof of a state health department lodging license and any other state license required by law.

Daniel Brunz is a local realtor who also owns an Airbnb. He said this ordinance, while meaning there would be more hoops to jump through, would also mean a more uniform system across the city for property owners and city administration.

“This is the city playing catch-up, and trying to lay a platform to manage it accordingly, and provide the structure for them to hold property owners accountable to basic ordinances that are already in place,” Brunz said. “Why I don’t mind this regulation, is that it holds accountable people that are not doing as good of a job keeping their properties secure, safe, for a good reputation for the rest of us.”

If a property receives two citations for noise, nuisance, or health issues in a one-year period, the permit can be suspended.

“If there’s issues happening, we want to get in front of it right away for the sake of that neighborhood. This is not two complaints, this is two violations. This is not neighbors calling in to complain. There actually has to be a citation issued,” At-large Councilmember Rich Merkouris said during the city council’s November 7 meeting.

Brunz said he and other short-term rental owners try to get out ahead of any issues by communicating with their neighbors, keeping an eye on the property conditions, and using noise level monitors. He said that trust with neighbors goes a long way in making sure the neighborhood still feels complete while allowing them and others to still run their businesses.

“For the short-term, we just tell our neighbors to let us know right away so that we can kick them out, no questions. Airbnb doesn’t allow parties, they don’t allow illegal activity,” Brunz said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
UPDATE: Aberdeen shooter released, not charged
Driver located in Aberdeen hit-and-run
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park Courtesy of DTSF
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park to celebrate 20th anniversary with fireworks display
For many kids in the region, the basketball season is underway, but for some, the opportunity...
Big Sioux Youth Basketball leaving kids without a team

Latest News

Citizens north of US-Mexico address UN about overbearing border policies
Citizens north of US-Mexico border address the UN about overbearing border policies
National Apprenticeship Week: Building South Dakota’s workforce
National Apprenticeship Week: Building South Dakota’s workforce
It’s National Apprenticeship Week, which is an opportunity to shine a light on how apprentice...
National Apprenticeship Week: Building South Dakota’s workforce
The Sioux Falls City Council has already passed the first reading of an ordinance that would...
Breaking down Sioux Falls’ proposed rental ordinance