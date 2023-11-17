Avera Medical Minute
City of Sioux Falls launches new website

Siouxfalls.org is now Siouxfalls.gov.
By Mark Brim
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls launched its new website this week, transitioning from Siouxfalls.org to Siouxfalls.gov.

This comes after a year of planning and redesigning. The new site is meant to improve the user experience.

The new website is up and running. Formerly a .org site, the new website has improved security as a .gov site.

In addition to the domain transition and the improved search functions, the site itself looks much different.

“When users come to the new site, it’s going to look a little bit different — hopefully, a little more fresh and modern — and the search functionality will be much better. Previously, you might have searched for something on the site and had to click through five or six pages. Now, hopefully you’ll be able to search one and get right where you’re trying to get to,” said Allie Hartzler, communications and culture officer with the City of Sioux Falls.

Even though the site has changed domains, any links you might have saved from the old site will be automatically redirected to the new website.

Siouxland Libraries has its own website, which will also be redesigned and launched later this winter.

Sioux Falls man arrested after shooting victim in the shoulder